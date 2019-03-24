Predators' Pekka Rinne: Gets sucked into Jet stream
Rinne made 38 saves for the Predators in a 5-0 loss to the Jets on Saturday.
He was shredded by Kyle Connor and Kevin Hayes, who combined for eight points against him. The Preds still need to clinch a playoff spot, so expect them to put Rinne in the net a lot until they do. He's four wins from a fifth consecutive 30-win season, so he has extra motivation. Rinne's a strong play, even though he has lost two straight games.
