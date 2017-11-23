Predators' Pekka Rinne: Gets the call Wednesday

Rinne will face the Habs on Wednesday, predators.nhl.com's Brooks Bratten reports.

Rinne gets his seventh straight start and will face the struggling Habs, who will have Antti Niemi in net and Shea Weber (lower body) sitting out for the second straight game. Rinne has not lost in regulation at home, and he has a good chance to extend that streak. He's been excellent against the Habs in his career, going 6-2-2 with a 1.37 GAA and .951 save percentage.