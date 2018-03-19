Predators' Pekka Rinne: Gets the nod Monday
Rinne will get the road start against the Sabres on Monday.
Rinne will be going for his 40th win of the season, and you've got to like his odds of picking it up. The Sabres are only 11-20-5 at home and have scored a mere 2.41 goals per game. The big Finnish netminder has a 2.25 GAA and a .929 save percentage, so in addition to getting the victory there's a good chance he will look impressive doing it.
More News
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Makes 32 saves for 10th straight win•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: In net Thursday•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Cruises to ninth straight win•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Guarding cage Tuesday•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Picks up another win•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Gets starting nod Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...