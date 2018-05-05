Predators' Pekka Rinne: Getting Game 5 nod

Rinne is projected to start Game 5 of the conference semifinals Saturday against Winnipeg based on his being mentioned in the NHL.com game preview.

Rinne is coming off his best performance of the series, having stopped 32 shots in a 2-1 Game 4 road win to even the series at two games apiece, including an incredible save on Josh Morrissey with the knob of his stick. While coming home for Game 5 is generally viewed as a good thing, it's interesting to note that Rinne posted only a .919 save percentage at Bridgestone Arena compared to a .937 road mark.