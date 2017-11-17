Predators' Pekka Rinne: Gives up five to Wild

Rinne allowed five goals on 35 shots in Thursday's loss to the Wild.

This was Rinne's first loss in five starts, but you wouldn't know that by his recent play. The veteran hasn't been at his best of late, giving up 12 goals in his last three outings. While he was outdueled by Devan Dubyk on Thursday, Rinne owns a .921 save percentage and remains an elite fantasy option. If you need an indication of how good he's been this season, this was just his third regulation loss through 14 contests. Count on him bouncing back.