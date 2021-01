Rinne made 29 saves in a 4-3 loss to Tampa Bay on Saturday.

Remarkably, it was the first time Rinne had lost to Tampa Bay in regulation (9-1-2). He allowed four straight goals in the second, but remained in the blue paint. Rinne is no longer the elite 'tender he was in the early-to-mid 2000s. But he remains a reasonable option for fantasy managers, depending on the matchup.