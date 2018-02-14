Predators' Pekka Rinne: Gives up three in OT win
Rinne made 28 saves in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime triumph over St. Louis.
Rinne gave up three goals in the first two frames, but Nashville's offense bailed him out by scoring three times in the final 10 minutes of regulation and again in overtime. With a 29-8-4 record, 2.31 GAA and .927 save percentage, Rinne's putting up another stellar campaign for the defending Western Conference champs.
More News
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Set to start against Blues•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Brilliant in Saturday's shootout win•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Will start Saturday•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Sees streak end at eight•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Seeking ninth straight win Wednesday•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Holds on for overtime win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...