Predators' Pekka Rinne: Gives up three in OT win

Rinne made 28 saves in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime triumph over St. Louis.

Rinne gave up three goals in the first two frames, but Nashville's offense bailed him out by scoring three times in the final 10 minutes of regulation and again in overtime. With a 29-8-4 record, 2.31 GAA and .927 save percentage, Rinne's putting up another stellar campaign for the defending Western Conference champs.