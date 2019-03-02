Predators' Pekka Rinne: Guarding cage Friday

Rinne will start between the pipes for Friday's road contest against Winnipeg, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.

Rinne was outstanding for the Predators in his last five starts, racking up a 4-1-0 record to go along with a 2.37 GAA and .921 save percentage. He will have to be in top form when he faces the eighth-best offense in goals per game this campaign (3.33). The 36-year-old has been terrific versus the Jets in his career, accumulating a 16-5-1 record with a .917 save percentage and 2.42 GAA in 23 games.