Predators' Pekka Rinne: Guarding cage Friday
Rinne will start between the pipes for Friday's road contest against Winnipeg, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.
Rinne was outstanding for the Predators in his last five starts, racking up a 4-1-0 record to go along with a 2.37 GAA and .921 save percentage. He will have to be in top form when he faces the eighth-best offense in goals per game this campaign (3.33). The 36-year-old has been terrific versus the Jets in his career, accumulating a 16-5-1 record with a .917 save percentage and 2.42 GAA in 23 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...