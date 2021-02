Rinne will patrol the crease in Monday's home contest against the Lightning, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.

Rinne will make his second straight start after earning a win on Feb. 4 in relief of Juuse Saros. The veteran netminder has slowly turned around after his rough start and currently owns a 2.78 GAA and .902 save percentage. Of course, Monday will be a tough test against one of the league's best offenses.