Predators' Pekka Rinne: Guarding cage Sunday
Rinne led his team onto the ice for warmups and will get the nod against St. Louis on Sunday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
The wins keep piling up for the 35-year-old, as aside from reaching the 300-win milestone Thursday, he's also won 12 of his last 15 appearances in the crease. Rinne has also logged a .933 save percentage and 2.04 GAA during the span, and his .927 save percentage on the season is currently seventh in the NHL. On the other side, St. Louis has lost its last five appearances while only scoring seven goals combined during the span, and Rinne will have the home crowd behind him as he attempts to notch victory 301.
More News
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Turns away 33 in milestone win•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: In goal Thursday•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Turns away 36 in 5-2 win over Sens•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Draws start versus Ottawa•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Loses 4-3 to Flames•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Implied starter against Calgary•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...