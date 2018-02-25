Predators' Pekka Rinne: Guarding cage Sunday

Rinne led his team onto the ice for warmups and will get the nod against St. Louis on Sunday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

The wins keep piling up for the 35-year-old, as aside from reaching the 300-win milestone Thursday, he's also won 12 of his last 15 appearances in the crease. Rinne has also logged a .933 save percentage and 2.04 GAA during the span, and his .927 save percentage on the season is currently seventh in the NHL. On the other side, St. Louis has lost its last five appearances while only scoring seven goals combined during the span, and Rinne will have the home crowd behind him as he attempts to notch victory 301.