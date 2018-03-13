Predators' Pekka Rinne: Guarding cage Tuesday
Rinne will be the home starter for Tuesday's game against the Jets, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Rinne is looking to extend his win streak to nine, as he has posted a phenomenal .942 save percentage, 1.88 GAA and two shutouts in the previous eight. Even with Rinne playing as well as he is, this is a tough matchup for the veteran. When he faced off against Winnipeg just two weeks back, Rinne yielded five goals on 39 shots, but the Predators mustered enough offensive supports to get him the win.
