Predators' Pekka Rinne: Guarding crease for Game 6
Rinne will draw the start in Dallas for Monday's Game 6 matchup, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
After allowed just six goals in the first three games of the series, Rinne has been drilled for nine goals on 34 shots over the last two contests. The Predators have their backs against the wall down 3-2 in the series but they'll continue to rely on their longtime netminder.
