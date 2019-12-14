Predators' Pekka Rinne: Guarding crease Saturday
Rinne will draw the start for Saturday's tilt against the Stars, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Rinne will make his first start in a week as backup Juuso Saros has started the last two games for Nashville. The 37-year-old allowed four goals on 33 shots in a win over the Devils last Saturday. Since the start of November, Rinne has struggled to the tune of a .868 save percentage and 3.93 GAA in eight starts.
More News
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Wins in high-scoring battle•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Facing Devils on Saturday•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Takes overtime loss•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Taking on Bolts•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Earns shutout for 350th career win•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Starting in Carolina•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.