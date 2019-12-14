Predators' Pekka Rinne: Guarding crease Saturday

Rinne will draw the start for Saturday's tilt against the Stars, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Rinne will make his first start in a week as backup Juuso Saros has started the last two games for Nashville. The 37-year-old allowed four goals on 33 shots in a win over the Devils last Saturday. Since the start of November, Rinne has struggled to the tune of a .868 save percentage and 3.93 GAA in eight starts.