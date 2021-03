Rinne will patrol the blue paint for Sunday's road tilt with Dallas.

Rinne is coming off one of his best starts of the season, stopping 38-of-39 shots in a win against the Lightning on March 15. Still, the veteran netminder owns an unsightly 3.09 GAA and .899 save percentage this season. In his last outing against the Stars, Rinne allowed three goals on 38 shots in a victory.