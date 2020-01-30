Predators' Pekka Rinne: Guarding goal Thursday
Rinne will tend the twine Thursday in New Jersey, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Rinne's in the midst of the worst full campaign of his career, carrying just a 2.98 GAA and an .897 save percentage into Thursday's affair. The veteran may finally be showing signs of his age but should have a decent shot to bounce back against a Devils squad that has tallied just 2.70 goals per game and a minus-11 goal differential in January.
