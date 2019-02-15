Predators' Pekka Rinne: Halts Habs at home

Rinne was sharp Thursday, making 34 saves in a 3-1 win over the visiting Canadiens.

Give Rinne's teammates a big assist in what was his 20th win of the season, as Nashville scored two unanswered goals after Thomas Tatar tied the game early in the third period. However, that would be it for the Canadiens, who for the ninth time in 13 tries, lost to Rinne. After Thursday's win, the Finn is 9-2-2 lifetime versus the Original Six franchise.