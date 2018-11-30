Predators' Pekka Rinne: Handed rare loss

Rinne made 22 saves on 25 shots in Thursday's 3-0 loss to Arizona.

Rinne did all he could to keep Nashville in it, but this game was more about his teammates' inability to score on Adin Hill. The loss was Rinne's second in as many starts which is significant considering the Finnish netminder had not lost consecutive starts until tonight's result. His record is now 10-4-1 with a 1.85 GAA and .935 save percentage.