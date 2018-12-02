Predators' Pekka Rinne: Helps bench boss reach milestone

Rinne only needed 19 saves to claim a 5-2 home win over the Blackhawks on Saturday.

This was a relatively slow night for Rinne, but he received ample goal support en route to securing Peter Laviolette's 200th regular-season win as head coach of the Predators. Rinne leads all goaltenders with a 1.86 GAA and he's second only to Boston's Jaroslav Halak with a .934 save percentage, looking very much like the netminder that laid claim to the 2018 Vezina Trophy.