Predators' Pekka Rinne: Holds Avs to two goals
Rinne stopped 31 of 33 shots Wednesday, helping his team hold on to a three-goal lead that ultimately became a 3-2 victory in Game 4 over Colorado and a 3-1 lead in the teams' Western Conference quarterfinal series.
Rinne was dominant through the first two periods, but the Avalanche nearly found their way back into the game thanks to a power-play goal and a marker that caught Rinne in a tight spot. Still, Rinne's performance was strong throughout by fantasy standards and create a much stronger feeling of momentum for those who believe Nashville can hoist Lord Stanley's Cup.
