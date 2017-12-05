Predators' Pekka Rinne: Holds off Bruins for 5-3 win

Rinne saved 37 of 40 shots during Monday's 5-3 win over Boston.

Rinne has now won seven of his past eight starts and sports an impressive 16-4-2 record, .926 save percentage and 2.38 GAA for the campaign. With Nashville tied for third in the entire NHL and owning an 11-2-1 record at Bridgestone Arena, the veteran Finn is locked in as a high-end option in all fantasy settings until proven otherwise.