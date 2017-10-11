Predators' Pekka Rinne: Holds on for 6-5 win Tuesday

Rinne saved just 25 of 30 shots during Tuesday's 6-5 win over Philadelphia.

The Flyers scored five unanswered goals to take a 5-3 lead early in the third period, but the offensive bailed out Rinne on Tuesday. He wasn't sharp in the season opener against Boston, either, so fantasy owners have to be modestly concerned. It was also telling that Rinne didn't even start the second game of the season against Pittsburgh in a non back-to-back spot. While it's obviously far too early to write off the 34-year-old veteran, it's not out of the question to be selective with his matchups for the immediate future -- especially if the luxury exists.