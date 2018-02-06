Predators' Pekka Rinne: Holds on for overtime win
Rinne allowed four goals on 28 shots during Monday's 5-4 overtime win against the Islanders.
This obviously wasn't Rinne's best outing, but the win improves him to a sterling 27-8-3 record, and his .926 save percentage and 2.32 GAA are also high-end marks. The veteran is locked in as a go-to option in all fantasy settings, and it wouldn't be surprising if the Preds strengthened their team before the trade deadline.
