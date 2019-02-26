Predators' Pekka Rinne: Holds strong against Oilers
Rinne steered away 25 shots in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over the Oilers.
He bounced back well after getting lit up for five goals by the Avalanche on Saturday. Rinne was perfect at even strength, but Leon Draisaitl notched both shorthanded and power-play goals in this outing. He also yielded one score to Sam Gagner on four shots during the shootout but made the final save agianst Ty Rattie to seal the win. Rinne now has 23 wins on the season and will likely watch Juuse Saros start Tuesday night versus the Blues.
