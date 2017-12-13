Predators' Pekka Rinne: Hoping for better luck against Canucks

Rinne will defend the road net from the Canucks on Wednesday night, NHL.com reports.

Rinne is having a fabulous campaign, as evidenced by his 16-4-3 record, 2.40 GAA and .926 save percentage through 23 games. However, the Canucks hung three goals on the veteran netminder in his Nov. 30 home start. Wednesday's daily slate features seven other starting netminders to consider if you're not banking on Rinne avenging for his most recent loss to Vancouver.