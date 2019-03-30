Predators' Pekka Rinne: Ices Penguins for win No. 27
Rinne turned aside 42 of 43 shots in Friday's 3-1 win over the Penguins.
Nick Bjugstad ended Rinne's bid for his fifth shutout of the season with just 63 seconds left in the third period. The veteran netminder bounced back in impressive fashion from a tough outing in Winnipeg on Saturday, but he'll need to come up with wins in three of the Preds' final four games to record his fifth straight 30-win campaign.
