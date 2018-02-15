Predators' Pekka Rinne: Implied starter against Calgary

Rinne was listed among the "Players to Watch" on NHL.com's game preview of Calgary at Nashville on Thursday.

One more win will stretch Rinne's streak of 30 or more victories to three seasons. The Predators rallied back from a three-goal deficit in the Finn's start against the Blues on Tuesday, and he improved his 2018 numbers to the tune of a 1.96 GAA and .934 save percentage with only two losses in that span. Calgary, which is 4-4-2 in its last 10 games, has had to adjust to the loss of ageless wonder Jaromir Jagr, who requested his release from the team to pursue options in Europe.