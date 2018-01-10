Predators' Pekka Rinne: Improves to 12-3-2 at home
Rinne saved 25 of 26 shots during Tuesday's 2-1 win over Edmonton.
Rinne and the Predators have been nearly unbeatable at home, as Tuesday's win improved the club to 13-4-2 at Bridgestone Arena. The veteran netminder is turning in a high-end fantasy campaign with 21 wins, a .925 save percentage, 2.43 GAA and three shutouts, and there's no reason to suspect his production to slip significantly moving forward. Continue to view Rinne as a go-to option in all seasonal settings.
