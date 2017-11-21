Predators' Pekka Rinne: Improves to 7-0-1 at Bridgestone
Rinne stopped 32 of 35 shots during Monday's 5-3 win over the Jets.
The veteran backstop still hasn't lost in regulation at Bridgestone Arena this season, and he now sports a high-end 11-3-2 record, .921 save percentage and 2.48 GAA for the campaign. While there have been a few spotty outings along the way, Rinne is locked into a huge workload and should be started confidently in the majority of matchups.
