Predators' Pekka Rinne: In dark stretch right now
Rinne surrendered four consecutive goals in a 4-1 loss to the Stars on Saturday night.
Since Nov. 7, Rinne has lost five times in regulation and once in overtime in eight starts. He's allowed at least four goals in six of those eight. Rinne is in a dark stretch right now -- we just can't recommend him.
