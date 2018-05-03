Predators' Pekka Rinne: In enemy territory for Game 4
Rinne will start in goal Thursday night against host Winnipeg for Game 4 of the conference semifinals, NHL.com reports.
As noted in the NHL.com game preview, the Predators were the most heavily penalized team during the regular season and the zebras have sent Nashville players to the box 29 times during these playoffs. This is a disturbing trend if you've been depending on Rinne in playoff pools, but Rinne is a 2018 Vezina Trophy finalist and there's no question that he's at least capable of turning this series around.
