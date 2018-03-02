Predators' Pekka Rinne: In goal against Edmonton

Rinne will get the starting nod against the Oilers on Thursday, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.

Despite giving up five goals on 39 shots against Winnipeg on Tuesday, Rinne was able to pick up his fourth consecutive victory. In those four contests, the 35-year-old netminder registered a 2.01 GAA and .942 save percentage. This is simply classic Rinne stifling the opposition. Expect him to continue dominating.