Predators' Pekka Rinne: In goal for Game 1
Rinne will start between the pipes in Thursday's Game 1 against Colorado in Nashville.
Rinne has been fantastic this campaign, compiling a highly impressive 42-13-4 record while posting a 2.31 GAA and .927 save percentage in 59 appearances. The Finnish netminder is also tied with Tampa Bay's Andrei Vasilevskiy for most shutouts in the league with eight, and will undoubtedly be named a finalist for the Vezina Trophy. He's been rock solid against the Avalanche this season, defeating them three times in three appearances while registering a 2.00 GAA and .922 save percentage in those contests. He'll look to continue his stellar play and start would could be a deep postseason run for the Predators off with a win Thursday evening.
