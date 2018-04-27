Predators' Pekka Rinne: In goal for Game 1

Rinne will guard the goal in Game 1 of the Predators' second-round matchup against the Jets in Nashville on Friday.

Rinne was inconsistent during Nashville's first-round series against Colorado, surrendering four goals on two occasions, but the Vezina Trophy finalist ultimately played well enough to help his team dispatch the Avalanche in six games. The Finnish netminder will look to stand tall in what promises to be a tough matchup with a Jets club that eliminated the Wild in just five games in its opening round series.