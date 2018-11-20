Predators' Pekka Rinne: In goal Monday
Rinne will get the starting nod Monday against the Lightning, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
The reigning Vezina Trophy winner is clearly looking for a repeat. Rinne owns a 7-2-1 record with a 1.67 GAA and .943 save percentage, including a pair of shutouts. Tampa Bay will provide a tough test, but the 36-year-old should be started confidently as usual.
