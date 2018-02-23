Predators' Pekka Rinne: In goal Thursday

Rinne will tend the twine against the Sharks on Thursday night, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Rinne is coming off a strong start against Ottawa on Monday, picking up a win while saving 36-of-38 shots. The 35-year-old netminder refuses to let Father Time take over; he's sporting a .926 save percentage and 2.35 GAA with a 30-9-4 record. As always, start Rinne in every fantasy format.