Predators' Pekka Rinne: In goal Thursday
Rinne will tend the twine against the Sharks on Thursday night, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Rinne is coming off a strong start against Ottawa on Monday, picking up a win while saving 36-of-38 shots. The 35-year-old netminder refuses to let Father Time take over; he's sporting a .926 save percentage and 2.35 GAA with a 30-9-4 record. As always, start Rinne in every fantasy format.
More News
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Turns away 36 in 5-2 win over Sens•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Draws start versus Ottawa•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Loses 4-3 to Flames•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Implied starter against Calgary•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Gives up three in OT win•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Set to start against Blues•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...