Predators' Pekka Rinne: In goal Tuesday

Rinne will get the starting nod for Tuesday's clash with Chicago, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.

After making eight straight appearances, Rinne was given the day off against Carolina on Sunday. With the netminder well rested, he will square off versus the Blackhawks in the friendly confines of Bridgestone Arena. As the home goalie, Rinne has logged a 178-68-38 record with a 2.21 GAA and remains undefeated in regulation this year.