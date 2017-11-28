Predators' Pekka Rinne: In goal Tuesday
Rinne will get the starting nod for Tuesday's clash with Chicago, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.
After making eight straight appearances, Rinne was given the day off against Carolina on Sunday. With the netminder well rested, he will square off versus the Blackhawks in the friendly confines of Bridgestone Arena. As the home goalie, Rinne has logged a 178-68-38 record with a 2.21 GAA and remains undefeated in regulation this year.
More News
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Shuts out Blues•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Starting Friday in St. Louis•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Comes up huge against Montreal•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Gets the call Wednesday•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Improves to 7-0-1 at Bridgestone•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Set to make home start•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...