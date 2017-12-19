Predators' Pekka Rinne: In goal Tuesday

Rinne will get the home starting nod against Winnipeg on Tuesday, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.

Rinne has been nearly unbeatable of late, as he has given up just one goal on 58 combined shots in his previous two outings. The netminder continues to dominate within the confines of Bridgestone Arena, where he is 11-1-2 with a .918 save percentage. The Finn will face a tough challenge from the visiting Jets, who are averaging 3.26 goals per game -- fifth highest in the NHL.