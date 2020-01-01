Predators' Pekka Rinne: In goal Wednesday
Rinne will get the starting nod on the road for Wednesday's Winter Classic clash with Dallas, Kristopher Martel of Fox Sports Tennessee reports.
Rinne posted a 3.36 GAA record in his last eight outings but still managed to walk away with a 4-3-1 record. January has historically been a good month for the netminder, as he sports a 2.26 GAA in the month, the lowest of any month in his career.
More News
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Takes loss in relief•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Gets pulled in first period•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Slated to start Friday•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Working his way out of slump•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Slated for Monday's start•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Pulls out overtime win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.