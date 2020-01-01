Predators' Pekka Rinne: In goal Wednesday

Rinne will get the starting nod on the road for Wednesday's Winter Classic clash with Dallas, Kristopher Martel of Fox Sports Tennessee reports.

Rinne posted a 3.36 GAA record in his last eight outings but still managed to walk away with a 4-3-1 record. January has historically been a good month for the netminder, as he sports a 2.26 GAA in the month, the lowest of any month in his career.