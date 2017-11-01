Predators' Pekka Rinne: In line to start Wednesday
Rinne is slated to guard the goal in Wednesday's road game against the Sharks, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.
Rinne has been on fire this season, compiling a 5-1-2 record while maintaining an impressive 1.86 GAA and .940 save percentage over eight appearances. The Finnish netminder will look to stay hot Wednesday in a road matchup with a Sharks team that's 3-3-0 at home this season.
More News
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Stops 43 shots in win over Hawks•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Defending net Friday•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Thirty saves not enough against Flames•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Gets starting nod for Tuesday's tilt•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Blanks Flyers in 1-0 win•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Starting Thursday against Flyers•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...