Predators' Pekka Rinne: In line to start Wednesday

Rinne is slated to guard the goal in Wednesday's road game against the Sharks, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.

Rinne has been on fire this season, compiling a 5-1-2 record while maintaining an impressive 1.86 GAA and .940 save percentage over eight appearances. The Finnish netminder will look to stay hot Wednesday in a road matchup with a Sharks team that's 3-3-0 at home this season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories