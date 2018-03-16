Predators' Pekka Rinne: In net Thursday

Rinne will get the starting nod for Thursday's tilt in Arizona, Thomas Willis of the Predators' official site reports.

In his last start, Rinne absolutely dominated the Jets, turning away 32-of-33 shots and picking up the victory. The 6-foot-5 netminder is on an insane hot streak, winning his last nine starts. During that span, he's logged a 1.78 GAA and a .945 save percentage while stopping 275-of-291 shots. Rinne remains arguably the best fantasy goalie option in the NHL, especially with a good matchup against the Coyotes.