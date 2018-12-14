Predators' Pekka Rinne: In net versus Canucks

Rinne will start Thursday against Vancouver, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

The Preds' netminder bounced back nicely in his last start after being pulled in the one prior. In Vancouver, Rinne draws a club that's won three straight and averages 2.94 goals per game, 19th in the NHL. The two teams played seven days ago, with Vancouver prevailing 5-3 and Rinne allowing four goals on 25 shots.