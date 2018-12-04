Predators' Pekka Rinne: In net versus Sabres
Pekka Rinne led his team out onto the ice for warmups Monday, suggesting he'll get the start against the visiting Sabres, reports Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.
Rinne's Predators are currently slogging through myriad injuries, but the Finnish netminder was still sharp as usual in holding the Blackhawks to two goals Saturday. Meanwhile, Buffalo's slowed down following a 10-game winning streak, losing a pair of road matches since.
