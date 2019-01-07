Predators' Pekka Rinne: In tough away from home

Rinne will start Monday in Toronto, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.

Rinne has struggled of late, posting a 1-5-1 record over his last seven starts. Things won't get any easier Monday when Nashville take on the red-hot Maple Leafs who boast the league's second-highest scoring offense at 3.71 goals per game. This is a tough call, as it's never an easy call to sit the often reliable Finnish netminder. Tonight's matchup feels like one to stay away from if you're able to. Consider yourself warned.