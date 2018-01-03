Predators' Pekka Rinne: Knocked off by Golden Knights
Rinne allowed two goals on 30 shots in a 3-0 loss to Vegas on Tuesday. The third was an empty-netter.
Rinne didn't play poorly but was ultimately bested by the team with the best home record in the NHL (17-2-1). Still, the Finnish netminder has only managed a single win in his last five starts, a span that's featured 15 goals, so there's plenty of room to improve his game. Rinne will have a great chance at getting back in the win column Thursday against Arizona, who happens to have the worst home record in the league (4-13-1).
