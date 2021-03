Rinne allowed five goals on 23 shots Thursday before being pulled in the third period of a 5-1 loss to Carolina.

Rinne has been pushed into a heavy workload with Juuse Saros' recent injury and he has struggled. He's 1-3-1 in his last five starts and he's allowed five or more goals in three of those games. Rinne's strong legacy of puck blocking is being tested in the twilight of his career.