Predators' Pekka Rinne: Let down by allied defensemen

Rinne permitted four goals on 39 shots in Friday's 4-3 road loss to the RedWings.

Rinne permitted three unanswered goals between the second and third period before center Dylan Larkin juked around several defenders and flipped the puck behind the Finnish tender in overtime. Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site caught up with Preds coach Peter Laviolette after the game. "We lost every 50-50 puck battle... We had three or four guys who showed up to compete on some pucks and we had 15 that didn't and you're never going to win that way," said the bench boss. "It's impossible."