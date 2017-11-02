Predators' Pekka Rinne: Lets in four in loss

Rinne allowed four goals on 23 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Sharks on Wednesday.

This is a rough one for Rinne, who had been having a great season up to this point. He entered this game with a 1.86 GAA and a .940 save percentage, a continuation of his hot play in the playoffs last year.

