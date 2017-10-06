Predators' Pekka Rinne: Lets in three in loss
Rinne made 28 saves on 31 shots in a 4-3 loss to the Bruins on Thursday.
When we last saw Rinne, he was putting up stellar numbers (1.96 GAA, .930 save percentage) in the playoffs. He wasn't quite up to those standards here, but the 34-year-old netminder has been a workhorse the last few seasons, and he had a .918 save percentage last year.
