Predators' Pekka Rinne: Light workload in Saturday's win
Rinne stopped 20 of 22 shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.
Both goals were scored while the Preds were short-handed, but otherwise Rinne wasn't tested too much in the easy victory. The veteran netminder is on an impressive roll, having now won seven straight starts, while the 171:47 shutout streak he had snapped in the third period Saturday is the second longest in franchise history.
