Predators' Pekka Rinne: Looking for fourth straight win
Rinne will be between the posts for Saturday night's home contest against the Panthers, Doug Plagens of the Panthers' radio network reports.
Rinne has looked very sharp in his last six starts, compiling a 4-2-0 record while posting a .934 save percentage and 2.00 GAA. The veteran keeper will look to notch his fourth consecutive victory Saturday against a Panthers team that has recorded two goals or fewer in three of its last four away games and will have Harri Sateri making his first career NHL start.
